This trick shot requires more than dexterity with a golf club: you'll also need a superb sense of balance. A pair of golfers (one to drive the golf cart and one to stand on its roof) pulled off the risky balancing act at Mays Landing Country Club in New Jersey.

Ryan Rustand, a golf coach and trick shot artist who goes by Coach Rusty on Instagram, posted the video to his account a few days ago--and it's already become an internet hit.

Watch the full video below: