Watch: This Golf Trick Shot Is Probably Not Worth the Risk

How much do you trust your best friend? These two guys passed the ultimate test in bro-bonding -- expose yourself to the mercy of another guy's possibly wayward tee shot.

The video is the latest in a string of needlessly stupid trick shots involving two friends, a golf ball and the potential for impotence. The others were filmed on golf courses, while this was in a simulator. Here's hoping this trend comes to an end soon.

Watch the video below (and think twice before setting out to try this yourself):