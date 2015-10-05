Menu Close
Watch: This Golf Trick Shot Is Probably Not Worth the Risk

Photo: Via Instagram

Do you trust your best friend this much?

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Mon Nov. 21, 2016
Install App

How much do you trust your best friend? These two guys passed the ultimate test in bro-bonding -- expose yourself to the mercy of another guy's possibly wayward tee shot.

The video is the latest in a string of needlessly stupid trick shots involving two friends, a golf ball and the potential for impotence. The others were filmed on golf courses, while this was in a simulator. Here's hoping this trend comes to an end soon. 

Watch the video below (and think twice before setting out to try this yourself):

Golf Antics don't rest on NFL Sunday #TrustExercise  #NFLSunday  #GolfAntics #nygiants via: @s_silva_

A video posted by GolfBalled.com (@golfballed) on Nov 20, 2016 at 12:30pm PST

