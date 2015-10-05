Watch European Tour Pull Off Epic Mannequin Challenge

The Mannequin Challenge is the latest social media craze, and the European Tour is on it.

The premise is simple: have a big group of people stand completely still in funny poses while a single camera pans throughout the room. At the DP World Championships in Dubai, a group of top European Tour pros pulled off a top-notch version.

The video pans from Henrik Stenson partying with the claret jug to Beef Johnston touching up his beard in the mirror to Martin Kaymer taking a selfie with volunteers – all with everyone completely still.

It looks cooler than it sounds. Don't believe us? Check out the video below.