Watch European Tour Pull Off Epic Mannequin Challenge
Another reason why we love the European Tour? Check out their insane version of the latest social media craze, the Mannequin Challenge.
The Mannequin Challenge is the latest social media craze, and the European Tour is on it.
The premise is simple: have a big group of people stand completely still in funny poses while a single camera pans throughout the room. At the DP World Championships in Dubai, a group of top European Tour pros pulled off a top-notch version.
The video pans from Henrik Stenson partying with the claret jug to Beef Johnston touching up his beard in the mirror to Martin Kaymer taking a selfie with volunteers – all with everyone completely still.
It looks cooler than it sounds. Don't believe us? Check out the video below.
