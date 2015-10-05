Menu Close
Extra Spin

Watch: Danny Lee Imitates Phil's 2004 Masters 'Leap' after Eagle

Danny Lee doing his best Phil Mickelson impression at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

by Extra Spin Wire Service
Posted: Sun Jan. 22, 2017
Install App

Phil Mickelson was unable to overtake the lead at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday, but fellow pro Danny Lee proved Lefty's past heroics are still a source for inspiration on Tour.

Playing alongside Mickelson, Lee sank a mid-range eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole at the Stadium Course. With Phil standing nearby, Lee celebrated the routine putt by throwing his hands up and jumping into the air, just as Mickelson did after sinking his birdie putt to win his first major at Augusta in 2004.

Lee made sure it was an accurate portrayal by only jumping a couple of inches off the ground. The playful moment may have been inspired by the new logo Mickelson is wearing on his jackets and vests this week, which is a silhouette of that historic Masters moment. You can watch the video below. 

