Branden Grace's ball defied gravity at the Alfred Dunhill Championship's inaugural par 3 contest, skipping over a water hazard to land within five feet of the hole.

The South African was playing in front of a home crowd at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa, which made the impressive shot that much sweeter.

Dropping in front of the pond, he skipped his ball over the water three times before catching the lip of the rough and rolling it onto the green.

It's not the first time we've seen pros skip water hazards at a renowned tournament -- it's considered a tradition on the 16th at the Masters par 3 event every year. Grace is getting some good practice in.