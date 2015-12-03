Watch: Alligator Sprints Across Fairway and Flops Into Water Hazard

Another day, another gator sighting on a golf course.

Last week, a player captured video of a small gator crossing a fairway at Myakka Pines Golf Club in Florida. Now it wasn't as huge as other gators we've seen in the past, but this one had something the others didn't: speed! The video shows the gator sauntering across the fairway towards a water hazard and suddenly breaks into a sprint when it gets halfway there.

Check out the full video below.