Watch 13-Year-Old Little John Daly's Sweet Swing in Slow Motion

Little John Daly is playing with his father, John Daly, at the PNC Father/Son Challenge this week, and 13-year-old Little John is no slouch.

His dad says he started playing when he was 2 years old, is a five handicap and hits his driver about 250 yards. Little John attends Gary Gilchrist's golf school.

Little John has a pretty good swing, too, as he should. After all, his dad is a two-time major winner

Check out the video below, tweeted by Golfweek's Kevin Casey. We will see how the duo performs this weekend.