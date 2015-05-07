Extra Spin
Twitter's Hilarious Reaction to the Tiger Woods 'Mac Daddy Santa' Photo
Tour Confidential: Could Tiger Have Major Potential in 2017?
Tiger Woods is back, and with it, major speculation. Our panel breaks down his performance at the Hero World Challenge and discusses whether or not more major championships are in Tiger's future.
Goodbye Tiger Woods. Hello Mac Daddy Santa.
On Thursday afternoon, Tiger posted a shirtless photo of himself dressed up as a character he dubbed "Mac Daddy Santa," claiming it to be a popular holiday tradition for his two children. The character had a hat, white wig, dyed goatee and of course, no shirt. Twitter did not disappoint with the responses.
Rory McIlroy started it off, and it only got better from there.
More From the Web
Recommended by