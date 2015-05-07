Goodbye Tiger Woods. Hello Mac Daddy Santa.

On Thursday afternoon, Tiger posted a shirtless photo of himself dressed up as a character he dubbed "Mac Daddy Santa," claiming it to be a popular holiday tradition for his two children. The character had a hat, white wig, dyed goatee and of course, no shirt. Twitter did not disappoint with the responses.

Rory McIlroy started it off, and it only got better from there.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

Wake me up when it's 2017. https://t.co/6qrFNXyC46 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 22, 2016

.@TigerWoods How lit are your DMs? Be honest — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) December 22, 2016

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

me at the start of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/KQ3zeRDdnY — alex (@steven_lebron) December 22, 2016

Very excited about my new avatar for the remainder of 2016. Thanks @TigerWoods! — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) December 22, 2016