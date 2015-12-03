Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Donald Trump's Bedminster Golf Club May Become His Camp David

Win or Lose, How Will Trump's Campaign Affect His Golf Business?
Our panelists discuss whether Trump's campaign will help or hurt his private sector businesses, particularly his golf endeavors, regardless of the outcome of the November 8th presidential election.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Nov. 27, 2016
Install App

One of the top golf courses in the United States is pulling double duty. 

President-elect Donald Trump has been using his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey as a meeting place in the recent weeks. Trump National, ranked 83rd on GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the U.S., is about 50 miles away from Trump Tower in New York City and offers more than 400 acres filled with a golf course, fancy clubhouse and private suites. One of his advisers recently tweeted, "Could I be the first person ever to drive a minivan to #Bedminster? A most gorgeous day here in CampDavidNJ." 

According to a NJ.com story, the increased foot traffic in the small township forced the 16-person police department to provide 24/7 coverage. "The township is gaining a certain amount of national attention because of the Trump property," the story read. "Alec Baldwin's recent 'Saturday Night Live' skit opened with a scene-setting shot of the sign at the golf club's entrance. Not all Bedminster's residents may welcome that spotlight, but the mayor said his daughters were thrilled when they saw their town name on television."

Donald Trump: Commander in Courses?
How will Donald Trump's relationship with golf's governing bodies evolve now that he has been elected president? Our panel debates what the future holds -- in the game, at least -- for the Donald.
More From the Web