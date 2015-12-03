Donald Trump's Bedminster Golf Club May Become His Camp David

One of the top golf courses in the United States is pulling double duty.

President-elect Donald Trump has been using his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey as a meeting place in the recent weeks. Trump National, ranked 83rd on GOLF's Top 100 Courses in the U.S., is about 50 miles away from Trump Tower in New York City and offers more than 400 acres filled with a golf course, fancy clubhouse and private suites. One of his advisers recently tweeted, "Could I be the first person ever to drive a minivan to #Bedminster? A most gorgeous day here in CampDavidNJ."

According to a NJ.com story, the increased foot traffic in the small township forced the 16-person police department to provide 24/7 coverage. "The township is gaining a certain amount of national attention because of the Trump property," the story read. "Alec Baldwin's recent 'Saturday Night Live' skit opened with a scene-setting shot of the sign at the golf club's entrance. Not all Bedminster's residents may welcome that spotlight, but the mayor said his daughters were thrilled when they saw their town name on television."