Extra Spin

Tiger Was Impressed By How Far Donald Trump Hits a Golf Ball

Tiger Announces Early 2017 Schedule
Tiger Woods has announced his first PGA Tour starts since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, including the Farmers Insurance Open, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic.
by Coleman McDowell
Posted: Thu Jan. 5, 2017
Install App

Have you ever wanted to know what's going on in Tiger Woods's head? Now you can.

Woods posted a 1,552-word blog on TigerWoods.com Thursday that was a rambling stream of consciousness about his schedule, course-design work and Oakland Raiders football. One of the more interesting nuggets was about Woods's recent game with President-elect Donald Trump. The pair played at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 23. 

"What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old," Woods said. "He takes a pretty good lash. Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun. We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling. I also shared my vision for golf and what I'm trying to do.

"We didn't have a match and played for fun. I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment. I've now had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and I appreciate the opportunity."

There was no mention and/or explanation for Mac Daddy Santa

