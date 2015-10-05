It was only nine days ago when Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive golf, and he finished 15th at the Hero World Challenge at Albany. He reported no injuries, which was a major success in itself.

On Friday, Woods was on site to open his new short course in Cabo and some interesting video popped up later in the day that had nothing to do with golf: the 14-time major winner was playing catch with a baseball. (And with a catcher's mitt?)

Check out the video below and make sure to dissect Woods's throwing form. As for who Tiger was playing catch with, Brent Zepp, who tweeted the video, said it was seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens. Hopefully Woods is careful though. Playing sports on the side could come back to bite you, right Rory?