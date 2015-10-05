Teen Saved From Burning Car After Crashing on Golf Course

A 19-year-old woman was pulled from a burning car after she crashed her vehicle into a building on St. George's Golf Course in Long Island, New York.

According to NBC New York, the woman lost control of her Jeep Liberty while driving on slick roads Tuesday night, "struck a wooden guardrail, went through a chain-link fence and down an embankment, then crashed into the side of a building" at St. George's Golf Course.

The Jeep caught fire, which quickly spread across the building, but the driver was reportedly pulled from the wreckage by "a good Samaritan."

The building was completely burned, but the woman was taken to the local hospital where she was treated for only minor injuries.