Extra Spin

Suzann Pettersen Rings In New Year by Getting Married in Norway

Photo: Instagram.com/suzannpettersen

Suzann Pettersen and Christian Ringvold got engaged in 2015.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Jan. 9, 2017
Install App

Suzann Pettersen sure knows how to ring in the New Year, literally.

The 35-year-old LPGA player married Christan Ringvold last weekend in her hometown of Oslo, Norway. The 15-time LPGA winner became engaged to Ringvold in 2015.

The timing was perfect for the two, at least golf-wise. The LPGA season doesn’t kick off until late January, so an early New Year wedding made perfect sense. Check out her tweet and the collage of photos she posted below.

Photo:

Suzann Pettersen and Christian Ringvold got engaged in 2015.

