Thursday was a special night for the Spieth family.

Jordan, fifth-ranked golfer in the world, showed up to watch his kid brother Steven play for the Brown University basketball team. Almost as if it was scripted, Steven led an incredible comeback for a five-point victory over Maine.

Steven scored 21 of his career-high 27 points in the second half for the Bears. Shortly after the game, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman posted a photo of the two brothers.

Brown's Steven Spieth with a career-high 27 today in front of this guy. pic.twitter.com/xHo5KQOcGU — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 22, 2016

Before the game, Brown posted a few fun photos of the two facing off at each of their best sports. We’ll leave it up to you to guess who won.