Apparently Snoop Dogg watches golf, and he says the game is not the same without Tiger Woods.

TMZ recently caught up with Snoop in West Hollywood and asked him about the 14-time major-winner. Let's just say Snoop is happy his "friend" Tiger is coming back at the Hero World Challenge.

"The sport of golf is garbage without him," Snoop said. "Nobody watches it, the ratings went down — it ain't fly as it used to be. He was the flavor. I mean, he was the seasoning salt. It's just like some shake-and-bake chicken now."

See you in the Bahamas, Tiger.