Ryder Cup Americans Receive Barbeque Grill Gift from Davis Love

The benefits of winning the Ryder Cup keep on arriving for the American team.

Just this week, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson clued in the golf world on what they received as gifts from Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III: personalized Ryder Cup barbecue grills.

Johnson and Walker both posted photos of their newly prized backyard porch possessions on their respective social media accounts. Johnson will be able to make the most of the gift first as he is off this week before next week’s Hero World Challenge. Unfortunately for Walker, he’ll need to be patient and wait until he returns from the World Cup of Golf before warming up the smoker.

Huge thank you to @LangBBQ_Smokers and @Love3d for the beautiful smoker! Two great GA families...can't wait to fire this thing up! pic.twitter.com/zXNQ815RjI — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) November 21, 2016