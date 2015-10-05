Rory McIlroy recently sat down for a chat with nine-year-old reporter Billy as part of the European tour's Little Interviews series -- and, man, did he get grilled. The resulting video is laugh-out-loud funny.

Billy, doing his best Mike Wallace impression, covered all the thorniest issues of Rory's career, from his decision to skip the Olympics to that elusive green jacket. To his credit, McIlroy remained good-humored throughout. They also covered Tiger Woods, Donald Trump, and Rory's hairstyles through the years.

The pinnacle of hilarity came at the end of the interview when Billy presented McIlroy (who is engaged) with a wedding present of a box of socks. "Just in case you get cold feet again," Billy told him, smiling.

Watch the full video below: