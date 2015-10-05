Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Watch: Rory McIlroy Surprises 9-Year-Old Superfan on Irish TV Show

Rory McIlroy on the Irish TV show "The Late Late Toy Show."

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sat Dec. 3, 2016
Install App

Rory McIlroy turned in another spectacular year of golf in 2016. The phenom from Northern Ireland, who has already collected four major championship victories in his young career, won the Irish Open in May followed by wins at the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship at the end of the PGA Tour season that earned him the 2016 FedEx Cup title and it's $10 million reward.

Nine-year-old superfan Charlie Smyth could tell you all of this, as he proved on the Irish television program The Late Late Toy Show this week. Shortly after informing the host and audience of his idol's accomplishments, Charlie got the surprise of a lifetime when Rory McIlroy himself came out on the stage to meet his young fan.

You can watch the video below.

More From the Web