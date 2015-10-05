Rory McIlroy turned in another spectacular year of golf in 2016. The phenom from Northern Ireland, who has already collected four major championship victories in his young career, won the Irish Open in May followed by wins at the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship at the end of the PGA Tour season that earned him the 2016 FedEx Cup title and it's $10 million reward.

Nine-year-old superfan Charlie Smyth could tell you all of this, as he proved on the Irish television program The Late Late Toy Show this week. Shortly after informing the host and audience of his idol's accomplishments, Charlie got the surprise of a lifetime when Rory McIlroy himself came out on the stage to meet his young fan.

You can watch the video below.