Watch: Rory McIlroy Is Out Here Hanging Out With Lions

Rory McIlroy doesn't just lounge by the pool during his vacations. (At least not on all of his vacations.)

According to McIlroy's Twitter feed, he's spending some of his offseason in South Africa -- and with wild animals.

McIlroy tweeted on Sunday night: "We've had a trip of a lifetime to @londolozi over the last few days. This big guy came to say hello last night!!"

Londolozi, according to its Twitter bio, is a private game reserve in South Africa. McIlroy was apparently along for a tour, and the video he tweeted proves he got a close-up view of the king of the jungle. You can check out the video below. Just don't get too close.