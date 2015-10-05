Menu Close
Extra Spin

Rickie Fowler Stopped by Airport Security After Danny Lee Prank

Photo: @dannygolf0724 Instagram

Rickie Fowler is not pleased.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Mon Nov. 21, 2016
Rickie Fowler and Danny Lee have quite the history of pulling pranks on each other.

The most recent incident came at airport security on Sunday, just before they boarded their flight for this week's World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, Australia.

Lee took a video of Fowler and posted it on Instagram. Fowler, sporting a Ryder Cup hat, has his back turned and looks somewhat annoyed that he has to wait for his bag to be searched.

"Rick, what's going on right now?" Lee asks.

"I think you put a water bottle in my backpack," Fowler said.

Check out the video below. We can't wait to see how Fowler will retaliate.

