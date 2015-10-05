Menu Close
Extra Spin

Rickie Fowler Hangs with Serena Williams in California

Photo: Snapchat/@rickiefowler15

Rickie Fowler and tennis great Serena Williams attended a friend's party in L.A.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sat Nov. 19, 2016
Today in the adventures of 'Rickie Fowler's Very Famous Friend List,' an appearance by tennis great Serena Williams.

Fowler spent the day playing Riviera before attending a friend's birthday party. It would appear that friend keeps good company: no sooner are we watching Fowler's Snapchat story of the birthday cake presentation than Serena appears to give Fowler a lecturing. We're not too clear what that was about, but you can clearly hear the 22-time grand slam winner scold the Tour pro: "I don't like this guy!"

Whatever the context, it looked like it turned out fine. The two continued their revelry by enjoying the friend's birthday cake in the subsequent Snap.

