Rickie Fowler Hangs with Serena Williams in California

Today in the adventures of 'Rickie Fowler's Very Famous Friend List,' an appearance by tennis great Serena Williams.

Fowler spent the day playing Riviera before attending a friend's birthday party. It would appear that friend keeps good company: no sooner are we watching Fowler's Snapchat story of the birthday cake presentation than Serena appears to give Fowler a lecturing. We're not too clear what that was about, but you can clearly hear the 22-time grand slam winner scold the Tour pro: "I don't like this guy!"

Whatever the context, it looked like it turned out fine. The two continued their revelry by enjoying the friend's birthday cake in the subsequent Snap.