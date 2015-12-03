The Ryder Cup spent plenty of years in the Europeans' hands, and now that it's owned by the Americans, it has had plenty of travels. Most recently, it crashed Rickie Fowler's 28th birthday party.

Fowler Snapchatted himself drinking from the trophy Tuesday night, but the best photo to come from the event was with American model Cindy Crawford chugging from the Cup. "Oh, do you want your #RyderCup back Rickie Fowler?" Crawford wrote in the caption. "Just wait 'til I finish my Casamigos!"

Check out the priceless photo below.