Report: Tiger Woods and Donald Trump to Play Golf Friday

Donald Trump: Commander in Courses?
How will Donald Trump's relationship with golf's governing bodies evolve now that he has been elected president? Our panel debates what the future holds -- in the game, at least -- for the Donald.
by Coleman McDowell
Posted: Thu Dec. 22, 2016
Two of the planet's most influential people reportedly have a tee time together: Donald Trump and Tiger Woods. 

According to a No Laying Up report, Woods and Trump will play a round together Friday afternoon at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. (A Golf Digest source later confirmed the report.)   

What a week for Tiger! First, he posts the now infamous "Mac Daddy Santa" photo on Twitter, then news breaks that he'll peg it with the president-elect. And he turns 41 next Friday. A rousing end to 2016 for the 14-time major champ.

This isn't the first time Woods has played with a president. On a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woods reviewed the rounds he's played with past presidents. He had a big-time zinger for Trump that will probably (definitely) be brought up on the first tee.

 

