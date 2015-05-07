Report: Tiger Woods and Donald Trump to Play Golf Friday

Two of the planet's most influential people reportedly have a tee time together: Donald Trump and Tiger Woods.

According to a No Laying Up report, Woods and Trump will play a round together Friday afternoon at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. (A Golf Digest source later confirmed the report.)

What a week for Tiger! First, he posts the now infamous "Mac Daddy Santa" photo on Twitter, then news breaks that he'll peg it with the president-elect. And he turns 41 next Friday. A rousing end to 2016 for the 14-time major champ.

This isn't the first time Woods has played with a president. On a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woods reviewed the rounds he's played with past presidents. He had a big-time zinger for Trump that will probably (definitely) be brought up on the first tee.