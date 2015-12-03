Menu Close
Extra Spin

Report: Murray to Bring Caddyshack-Themed Grill to Chicago

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Bill Murray prepares to hit off the first tee during the 2016 Ryder Cup Celebrity Matches at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 27, 2016.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Dec. 21, 2016
Bill Murray is set to open a new Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Chicago.

According to a report in the Daily Herald, Murray and his brothers have a verbal agreement to lease a 11,000 square foot venue inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The location is in Rosemont, a suburb of Chicago next to O'Hare International Airport and 13 miles away from Wrigley Field. In 2001, Murray and his brothers opened "Murray Bros. Caddyshack" in St. Augustine, Florida at the World Golf Hall of Fame. This will be the second sports bar and grill under the Murray name.

RELATED: The 50 Best Bill Murray Photos Ever

Murray and his five brothers were inducted to the Western Golf Association's Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015. Their experiences growing up as caddies at Indian Hill Golf Club in Illinois were the inspiration for Caddyshack.

The tagline for the restaurant? "Eat, drink and be Murray." We can't wait. 

