Python Devours Entire Wallaby in Fairway at Australia Golf Course

Mother Nature showed its brutal face at an Australian golf course this weekend.

According to a report from The Cairns Post, a 4-meter snake was found eating an entire wallaby in the fairway on the 17th hole at Paradise Palms Resort, located on the north side of Cairns, Australia.

"We see a lot of pythons out here," said Declan McCollum, general manager of the resort. "That’s the first time we have actually seen one devour a fellow animal on the golf course."

Check out the full article here. A photo of the gruesome side of nature is below. As you may recall, it was just 13 months ago we saw an Alligator do battle with a python at a golf course down in Florida.