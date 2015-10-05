Veterans Day: Pros Take to Twitter to Honor Vets

This Veterans Day, a number of American professional golfers are working to master their trade all over the world, but that hasn't stopped them from remembering the many people who have served in the United States military.

From Lexi Thompson to Tiger Woods, as well as many others, pros have made sure to honor the veterans and raise awareness for the holiday by posting to social media. Take a look at the tweets embedded below.

Happy #VeteransDay to those who have served and continue to serve! Lefty reflects on his appreciation for U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/R8aF6Eb4xq — KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) November 11, 2016

Honored and proud to be from a military family. Sending my deepest thanks to all who serve. -TW #Veteransday #specialforces pic.twitter.com/LqdMXZq3oi — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 11, 2016

Happy Veterans Day to all Veterans. Your sacrifices allow me to lead the life I have. Thank you will never be enough. #greatful #godbless — Dicky Pride (@DickyPride) November 11, 2016

Thank you to all the men and women that have served our country and protected our freedom. Your… https://t.co/lXoJqOYQvL — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) November 11, 2016

Thank you to all the men women and families that have served to protect this country. #VeteransDay #thankaveteran — J.B. Holmes (@JBHolmesgolf) November 11, 2016

Happy Veteran's Day! Thank you to all who have served or are serving our great country. Your sacrifice is real and doesn't go unnoticed. — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) November 11, 2016

Honoring Marines Today. Celebrating those close to us my grandfather Charles Clark and Joshs… https://t.co/DMoDkhbDQh — Natalie Gulbis (@natalie_gulbis) November 11, 2016