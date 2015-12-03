Menu Close
Extra Spin

What Water? Fernandez-Castano Strips to Underwear for Shot From Hazard

Photo: @PGATour

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano didn't let a little water hazard get in the way of his shot attempt.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Jan. 21, 2017
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano didn't let a little water hazard get in the way of his shot. 

After dunking his approach shot in the water hazard on No. 9 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Fernandez-Castano avoided taking a drop by dropping his trousers and hopping into the water. He was in about knee-high water with his ball was resting on the bank, so he choked down on a wedge and chopped it out. And it wasn't a bad shot! The ball rolled out nicely to about eight feet for a par try.

We're sad to report the efforts did not pay off: Fernandez-Castano bogeyed the hole en route to a one-over 73 and will miss the cut.

