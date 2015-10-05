Our Newest Favorite Trick Shot Involves Balancing and Juggling

Another day and another golf trick shot, but this one is worth a look.

Ryan Rustand has a handful of fancy and creative shots from his Instagram account @coach_rusty, and his latest caught our eye. Not only is he balancing on a board, he's juggling a ball -- and club -- before participating in the #bottleflipchallenge. What we appreciate about this shot is that it's not hazardous to others, like the one we saw Monday that only trusted friends are crazy enough to pull off.

It's worth 15 seconds of your time. You can check out the video below.