Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

One-Armed Golfer Tommy Morrissey Wows Pros at Shriners

Tommy Morrissey Shines at TPC Summerlin
Tommy Morrissey, a young golfer who was born without part of his right arm, hit the opening tee shot at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, becoming an instant star among Tour pros.
by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Thu Nov. 3, 2016 Updated: Fri Nov. 4, 2016
Install App

Tommy Morrissey is just five years old, and he's missing part of his right arm, but that didn't stop him from impressing Tour pros with his golf swing at the Shriners Open this week.

Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, and Colt Knost were on hand for the Shriners Open Pro-Am, where Morrissey, who has become a social media sensation for his skills with a golf club, hosted a driving contest on the 14th hole.

Colt Knost was bowled over by Morrissey's swing (as you can see in the video below), exclaiming, "That was amazing! He hits it straighter than I do, too!" Bryson DeChambeau attempted to mimic Morrissey's one-armed swing. And Ryan Moore scored his autograph.

More From the Web