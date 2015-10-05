One-Armed Golfer Tommy Morrissey Wows Pros at Shriners
Tommy Morrissey is just five years old, and he's missing part of his right arm, but that didn't stop him from impressing Tour pros with his golf swing at the Shriners Open this week.
Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, and Colt Knost were on hand for the Shriners Open Pro-Am, where Morrissey, who has become a social media sensation for his skills with a golf club, hosted a driving contest on the 14th hole.
Colt Knost was bowled over by Morrissey's swing (as you can see in the video below), exclaiming, "That was amazing! He hits it straighter than I do, too!" Bryson DeChambeau attempted to mimic Morrissey's one-armed swing. And Ryan Moore scored his autograph.
Watch out, Colt Knost.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 2, 2016
Young Tommy Morrissey is coming for ya. https://t.co/UriL3GzY5N
Helping my buddy @b_dechambeau w/ his #onearm golf swing. Not as easy as it looks @ShrinersOpen @cobragolf @PUMAGolf pic.twitter.com/URDSRGKjgC— Tommy Morrissey Golf (@onearmgolfer) November 1, 2016
2012 @ShrinersOpen champ Ryan Moore shows off his autographed hat from @onearmgolfer. #pgatour pic.twitter.com/qLoEyCt0co— PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) November 2, 2016