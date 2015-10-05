Tommy Morrissey is just five years old, and he's missing part of his right arm, but that didn't stop him from impressing Tour pros with his golf swing at the Shriners Open this week.

Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, and Colt Knost were on hand for the Shriners Open Pro-Am, where Morrissey, who has become a social media sensation for his skills with a golf club, hosted a driving contest on the 14th hole.

Colt Knost was bowled over by Morrissey's swing (as you can see in the video below), exclaiming, "That was amazing! He hits it straighter than I do, too!" Bryson DeChambeau attempted to mimic Morrissey's one-armed swing. And Ryan Moore scored his autograph.