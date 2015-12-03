Obama's Israel Policies May Cost Him Exclusive Golf Club Membership

Outgoing President Barack Obama's membership inquiry into an exclusive Maryland club may be rejected because of his policies over Israel and the club's large Jewish population, according to a New York Post report.

The Obamas will continue to live in Washington, D.C. after his term is up. The 44th President of the United States has been shopping for membership as a private citizen, and Woodmont Country Club is on that list. But after his government's recent remarks and stances on Israel, The Post is reporting that many members of the club are reluctant to offer Obama membership, complimentary or otherwise. Members pay an $80,000 initiation fee and $9,673 in annual dues.

"Can you imagine how angry I would be if I had paid $80K to have to look at this guy who has done more to damage Israel than any president in American history?" a Washington Jewish organization official told The Post anonymously. "After the UN vote and attack on Israel, I think it probably hurts the club. If there is a club that excludes Jews, he would probably be more comfortable around those folks."

Obama played the course with high-ranking officials for the first time in 2015. Woodmont's CEO and general manager Brian Pizzimenti welcomed the idea of offering membership to the president when he first learned of Obama's interest, but whether or not the members accept the golf-enamored president remains to be seen.