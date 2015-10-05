Menu Close
Extra Spin

Matt Kuchar Awarded Cadillac for 'Saddest' Hole-in-One Ever

Photo: Getty Images

Matt Kuchar after making a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th during the 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Thu Nov. 3, 2016
Install App

The "saddest hole-in-one" ever is no longer so sad.

Matt Kuchar aced the par-3 17th hole on Saturday at last week's WGC-HSBC Champions, a shot that most assumed won him the Cadillac parked on the hole.

Unfortunately for Kuch, a stipulation in the insurance contract stated that the hole had to be playing 200 yards or longer for a golfer to claim the car with a hole-in-one. With the tees up that day, Kuch's shot technically only traveled 193 yards, meaning there would be no car for Kuch, a development he described as "one of the saddest hole-in-ones I've ever had."

Not anymore. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced it would indeed give the PGA Tour veteran and Olympic bronze medalist a car for his accomplishment -- and he could pick any Cadillac he wanted. So what did the American Ryder Cupper go with? A 2017 Escalade.

"Certainly this is no longer the saddest hole-in-one in my life," Kuchar said in a release. "My 9-year-old son recently asked me if I'd ever made a hole-in-one to win a car, and I'll be happy to tell him now that I have."

All's well that ends well.

