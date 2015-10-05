Mark Wahlberg Created a Crazy Golf Workout to Squeeze in More Rounds

Mark Wahlberg really loves golf. Even with an incredibly busy schedule, the 45-year-old actor manages to fit both a workout and a round of golf into his (almost) daily routine. That is, when he's not practicing in his own awesome backyard facility.

How? By creating "cardio-golf" -- a rushed round sprinkled with interval sprints between shots.

Wahlberg was filming the new Transformers movie in Detroit this summer, hitting the set at 8 a.m. and putting in long days, ones that cut into the 13-handicapper's golf game.

He and his buddies devised a plan to get them out on the course more and fit in a cardio session at the same time. Before the sun was up, he and three buddies would hit a local club where they each had a caddie and a cart. They'd tee off, hand off the club to their caddie, and sprint to their next shot. The caddie would follow behind in the cart, where the guys would then select the appropriate club and hit their next shot.

"I would tee off at 6 in the morning and run the golf course," Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg and friends, clad in running shorts and sneakers, said they'd get in a round in under an hour and half.

"We'd shoot for 12 hours, go to bed and do it again the next day," Wahlberg said. "We did it almost every day last summer, sometimes seven days a week. The key was I'd get my cardio in while playing golf. It was my second workout of the day."

And that's how you take pace of play to the next level.