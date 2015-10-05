Menu Close
Extra Spin

Golfer Plays 237 Holes in 12 Hours; Smashes World Record

Photo: 1 News Now

Brad Luiten's new record of 237 holes of golf played consecutively in 12 hours beat the old record by 16.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Mon Dec. 12, 2016
Install App

With the correct motivation, no world record is safe, especially for Brad Luiten.

Luiten broke—no, he smashed—the world record for consecutive holes played over 12 hours by completing 237 holes. That’s 16 more than the previous record. This comes according to a report from 1 News Now in New Zealand.

If you know Luiten, his accomplishment wouldn’t come as a surprise. Luiten is an avid marathoner who already owns the record for a 10k completed on crutches. The 11-handicap used just a 6-iron all day. He was inspired to break the record after a friend passed away last year. He was looking to raise awareness for those affected by bowel cancer.

For more on how he did it, check out the original news report below.

