Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

MLB Stadium Being Transformed Into Par-3 Course Once Again

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Van Leeuwen of Escondido hits off a tee during The Links at Petco Park on November 5, 2015 in San Diego, California.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Wed Nov. 2, 2016
Install App

Turns out a lot of people like to play golf in a ballpark. 

The San Diego Padres teamed with Callaway Golf to turn Petco Park into a 9-hole golf course last year, and the turnout and support was so great, they're doing it again. From Nov. 3-8, bases are replaced with tee boxes across the stadium, and fans can test their luck on the diamond. 

“We underestimated the demand so we built it into our calendar year to have more capacity and more days,” Padres President and CEO Mike Dee told the San Diego Union Tribune. “Everyone who came here last year said they wanted to come back to do it again. There were a lot of people last year who were shut out because there weren’t tee times available.”

The demand is intense once again. There were 2,800 slots open for the six days the course would be set up, and they are already filled up. (Last year, there were only 1,500 golfers.) The prices are $300 for a foursome and $25 just to watch the action. 

More From the Web