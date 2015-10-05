Turns out a lot of people like to play golf in a ballpark.

The San Diego Padres teamed with Callaway Golf to turn Petco Park into a 9-hole golf course last year, and the turnout and support was so great, they're doing it again. From Nov. 3-8, bases are replaced with tee boxes across the stadium, and fans can test their luck on the diamond.

“We underestimated the demand so we built it into our calendar year to have more capacity and more days,” Padres President and CEO Mike Dee told the San Diego Union Tribune. “Everyone who came here last year said they wanted to come back to do it again. There were a lot of people last year who were shut out because there weren’t tee times available.”

The demand is intense once again. There were 2,800 slots open for the six days the course would be set up, and they are already filled up. (Last year, there were only 1,500 golfers.) The prices are $300 for a foursome and $25 just to watch the action.