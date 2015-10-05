Keegan Bradley Marries Jillian Stacey in Style

Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA champion, married fiancée Jillian Stacey Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., and it looked like an absolute blast. What else could we expect from one of golf's most-adored couples?

The couple hosted guests at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, including Luke Donald and wife Diane, Camilo Villegas and caddie/brother of Dustin Johnson, Austin Johnson. The bride shimmied alongside her sequin-clad bridesmaids and the groomsmen put on a heck of a party bus Mannequin Challenge. A five-tiered cake likely kept guests' sugar rushes high to celebrate late into the night, and the Bradley's #becomingbradley123 photobooth made for great favors.

Congratulations, Keegan and Jillian! Check out some of the action below (including their honeymoon to Rome).

PHOTOS: Jillian Stacey, Most Beautiful Women in Golf

What's ur name and who do you play for #becomingbradley123 A photo posted by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

Jilly got married @jillianfstacey @keeganbradley1 #becomingbradley123 A video posted by Maria (@maria_ochoam) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Bradley #becomingbradley123 #BBN A photo posted by Samantha Maddox (@sammaddox) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:10am PST

Unforgettable night with a wonderful group of people #becomingbradley123 @jillianfstacey @keeganbradley1 @austin_johnson12 @maria_ochoam @camilovillegasofficial A photo posted by Samantha Maddox (@sammaddox) on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:08am PST

Ready for #becomingbradley123 w/ my beautiful wife @dianedonald #teamRL #weddingseason A photo posted by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on Dec 3, 2016 at 2:44pm PST

Photo-booth | #becomingbradley123 #ATL #FlipFam A photo posted by Nicole (@nicolelynne__) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:38pm PST

#TEAMJORDAN #becomingbradley123 ur the best @hedcheq #fukijama A photo posted by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:46pm PST

Yes. We are that annoying couple right now. #honeymooners #keegansgrumpyaboutit #becomingbradley123 A photo posted by Jillian Bradley (@jillian_bradley) on Dec 6, 2016 at 2:47pm PST