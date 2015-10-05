Keegan Bradley Marries Jillian Stacey in Style
Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA champion, married fiancée Jillian Stacey Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., and it looked like an absolute blast. What else could we expect from one of golf's most-adored couples?
The couple hosted guests at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, including Luke Donald and wife Diane, Camilo Villegas and caddie/brother of Dustin Johnson, Austin Johnson. The bride shimmied alongside her sequin-clad bridesmaids and the groomsmen put on a heck of a party bus Mannequin Challenge. A five-tiered cake likely kept guests' sugar rushes high to celebrate late into the night, and the Bradley's #becomingbradley123 photobooth made for great favors.
Congratulations, Keegan and Jillian! Check out some of the action below (including their honeymoon to Rome).
