Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Keegan Bradley Marries Jillian Stacey in Style

Photo: Instagram/@jillianfstacey

Keegan Bradley and Jillian Stacey pose after their wedding rehearsal dinner.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sun Dec. 4, 2016 Updated: Thu Dec. 8, 2016
Install App

Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA champion, married fiancée Jillian Stacey Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., and it looked like an absolute blast. What else could we expect from one of golf's most-adored couples?

The couple hosted guests at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, including Luke Donald and wife Diane, Camilo Villegas and caddie/brother of Dustin Johnson, Austin Johnson. The bride shimmied alongside her sequin-clad bridesmaids and the groomsmen put on a heck of a party bus Mannequin Challenge. A five-tiered cake likely kept guests' sugar rushes high to celebrate late into the night, and the Bradley's #becomingbradley123 photobooth made for great favors.

Congratulations, Keegan and Jillian! Check out some of the action below (including their honeymoon to Rome).

PHOTOS: Jillian Stacey, Most Beautiful Women in Golf

 

 

What's ur name and who do you play for #becomingbradley123

A photo posted by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST


 

Jilly got married @jillianfstacey @keeganbradley1 #becomingbradley123

A video posted by Maria (@maria_ochoam) on Dec 3, 2016 at 5:30pm PST





 

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Bradley #becomingbradley123 #BBN

A photo posted by Samantha Maddox (@sammaddox) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:10am PST



 

Ready for #becomingbradley123 w/ my beautiful wife @dianedonald #teamRL #weddingseason

A photo posted by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on Dec 3, 2016 at 2:44pm PST


 

Photo-booth | #becomingbradley123 #ATL #FlipFam

A photo posted by Nicole (@nicolelynne__) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:38pm PST


 

#TEAMJORDAN #becomingbradley123 ur the best @hedcheq #fukijama

A photo posted by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:46pm PST

 

Yes. We are that annoying couple right now. #honeymooners #keegansgrumpyaboutit #becomingbradley123

A photo posted by Jillian Bradley (@jillian_bradley) on Dec 6, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

 

Pope! ✔️ #wheninrome @keeganbradley1

A video posted by Jillian Bradley (@jillian_bradley) on Dec 8, 2016 at 7:50am PST

 

More From the Web