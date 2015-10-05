The crew is back in Baker's Bay. Well, at least half of it.

Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman have returned to scene of last year's spring break shenanigans with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, known to golf fans as #SB2K16. Fowler and Spieth are playing in this week's Hero World Challenge, so Tour pro Bud Cauley and a few other pals made the journey to the Bahamas instead.

Wednesday was Kaufman's 25th birthday, so they have had reason to celebrate. But social media proves the trip, which they dubbed Winter Meetings (#WM2K16), is about as raucous as last time.

See what you're missing below.

What happens when it's your birthday and you birdie 18? Cake to the back. Happy bday to my dog @smyliekaufman10! @ccwhitsett @budcauley @francieharris @fairwayfinds A video posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:18am PST

Bakers Bay.... I missed you #wintermeetings2K16 A photo posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

