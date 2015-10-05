Menu Close
Extra Spin

Thomas, Kaufman Return to Baker's Bay for 'Winter Meetings'

Photo: @golf_snaps Instagram
by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Thu Dec. 1, 2016
Install App

The crew is back in Baker's Bay. Well, at least half of it.

Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman have returned to scene of last year's spring break shenanigans with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, known to golf fans as #SB2K16. Fowler and Spieth are playing in this week's Hero World Challenge, so Tour pro Bud Cauley and a few other pals made the journey to the Bahamas instead.

Wednesday was Kaufman's 25th birthday, so they have had reason to celebrate. But social media proves the trip, which they dubbed Winter Meetings (#WM2K16), is about as raucous as last time.

See what you're missing below.

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A video posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:22am PST

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A video posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:23am PST

 

Bakers Bay.... I missed you #wintermeetings2K16

A photo posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A photo posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:24am PST

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A photo posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:26am PST

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A photo posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:26am PST

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A photo posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:25am PST

 

Via @jlthomas34 and smylie_kaufman on Snapchat

A photo posted by @golf_snaps on Nov 30, 2016 at 11:23am PST

