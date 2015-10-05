Life is good for Justin Thomas right now.

In the past two weeks he's won two tournaments in Hawaii -- the SBS Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open -- and vaulted to No. 8 in the world ranking. He also shot 59 to begin the Sony Open -- just the seventh PGA Tour player to shoot 59 -- and finished the event with a 27-under 253, the lowest 72-hole score ever recorded on the PGA Tour.

In just two weeks he's won $2.3 million, and he also earned $1.26 million earlier this year by winning the CIMB Classic.

So what do you do with all that cash earned in the past two weeks? You buy a new car, of course. Check out the photo of his custom Range Rover Thomas put on his Snapchat and Instagram accounts Tuesday.