Toronto Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson has our most recent Michael Jordan golf story.

Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, appeared on MLB Network's Intentional Talk Thursday to talk about his offseason, golf game and the upcoming Diamond Resorts Invitational, which he is in the field for.

But he also told a story about what it's like playing golf with Jason Dufner and Michael Jordan.

"I don't think I've ever had a better time talking trash with an icon," Donaldson said. "It was unbelievable. (Jordan) talking trash to me, I'm talking trash back. But at the end of the day, I was able to prevail."

One story goes like this. On a par 3, Donaldson and Jordan both missed the green.

"I'll make par before you make par," Donaldson said.

"Bet," Jordan said.

Donaldson said he chipped to about 22 feet away, and Jordan was 20 feet out. Even after Donaldson drained his putt, Jordan wasn't rattled.

"There's nobody you want with the ball at the last second more than MJ," Jordan said.

Donaldson, continuing the trash-talk trend, brought up Reggie Miller.

"How many rings does Reggie got?" Jordan said.

Donaldson left out the best part, though. We don't know if Jordan made the putt. To be continued. You can check out the entire interview before.