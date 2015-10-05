Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round

While Justin Thomas was telling the media about his round of 59, his friends Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman decided to have some fun.

After Spieth and Kaufman carded rounds of 65 and 69 in the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the duo hopped in a kayak and went fishing off the shore of Waialae Country Club.

Spieth and Kaufman soon proved they are much better golfers than fisherman.

"I'm terrible. I'm absolutely awful," Kaufman said as Spieth laughed in the background. "I'm an awful fisher --"

"You're grabbing the hook right now," Spieth said, interrupting.

Let's check in on Smylie ... pic.twitter.com/aqCLCxi70i — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017