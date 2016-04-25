Golf's most exclusive invitation in 2016 wasn't to Augusta--it was for Rickie Fowler's spring break bash at Baker's Bay in the Bahamas, branded with the hashtag #SB2K16. Left out Tour pros can rejoice this year: According to Jordan Spieth, member of the original bro quad, #SB2K17 will feature an expanded guest list.

"There's talks of where it will be, how many will be involved. Some big names being mentioned. But we'll see who makes the cut. We are not limiting the field to four," Spieth said at the Sony Open, opening the door the possibility that Gary Player could get his wish and join Spieth alongside Fowler, Smylie Kaufman and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy could be another addition--he came down with a severe case of FOMO last year after scheduling conflicts forced him to turn down the trip.

We're already looking forward to the Snapchats.