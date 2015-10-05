Menu Close
Extra Spin

Viva Las Vegas! Keegan Bradley's Fiancee Jillian Stacey Celebrates Bachelorette Party in Style

Jillian Stacey: Most Beautiful Women in Golf
Jillian Stacey, girlfriend of PGA Tour's Keegan Bradley, is one of Golf.com's 2015 Most Beautiful Women in Golf.
by Extra Spin Wire Service
Posted: Thu Nov. 17, 2016
Install App

Keegan Bradley and fiancée Jillian Stacey are getting married in just a few weeks, but not before Jillian's friends could throw one last bash for the bride-to-be.

Stacey and her pals jetted off to Las Vegas for #jillslastthrill, where the weekend was thoroughly documented over Instagram. And boy, did they look like they had a good time. One highlight? Snaps of the bachelorette party carrying oversized Keegan Bradley headshots to the clubs with them.

(PHOTOS: Jillian Stacey, Most Beautiful Women in Golf)

Bradley and Stacey have been dating for over three years. The 2011 PGA Championship winner proposed to Stacey last September. For those of you keeping tabs, the official hashtag is #becomingbradley.

