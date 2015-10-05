Keegan Bradley and fiancée Jillian Stacey are getting married in just a few weeks, but not before Jillian's friends could throw one last bash for the bride-to-be.

Stacey and her pals jetted off to Las Vegas for #jillslastthrill, where the weekend was thoroughly documented over Instagram. And boy, did they look like they had a good time. One highlight? Snaps of the bachelorette party carrying oversized Keegan Bradley headshots to the clubs with them.

(PHOTOS: Jillian Stacey, Most Beautiful Women in Golf)

Bradley and Stacey have been dating for over three years. The 2011 PGA Championship winner proposed to Stacey last September. For those of you keeping tabs, the official hashtag is #becomingbradley.

Photo: Instagram/@jillianfstacey

Photo: Instagram/@jillianfstacey

Photo: Instagram/@jillianfstacey

Photo: Instagram/@jillianfstacey

Photo: Instagram/@jillianfstacey