The Internet Lost Its Mind Over Greg Norman's Muscles

Pat Perez Wins OHL Classic at Mayakoba for First Win Since 2009
Pat Perez shot a final-round four-under 67 to win by two at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday. It was his first PGA Tour victory since 2009.
by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sun Nov. 13, 2016
A tournament just finished at a course designed by Greg Norman, but most people on social media were talking about that architect's physique, not the 18-hole championship layout.

The PGA Tour tweeted a photo of Norman during the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and The Shark, even at 61 years old, is in great shape. Twitter noticed, and responses flooded in. So much so that Norman even responded on Twitter, telling everyone his secrets.

Check out the tweets below and Norman's explanation at the bottom.

