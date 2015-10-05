The Internet Lost Its Mind Over Greg Norman's Muscles

A tournament just finished at a course designed by Greg Norman, but most people on social media were talking about that architect's physique, not the 18-hole championship layout.

The PGA Tour tweeted a photo of Norman during the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and The Shark, even at 61 years old, is in great shape. Twitter noticed, and responses flooded in. So much so that Norman even responded on Twitter, telling everyone his secrets.

Check out the tweets below and Norman's explanation at the bottom.

The architect of El Camaleón stopped by to admire his work. pic.twitter.com/yToKJeZG4g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 9, 2016

Is there dope testing in the @PGATOUR ? — Ser Duke Stevo Mack (@DukeStevoMack) November 12, 2016

@PGATOUR @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter @PardonMyTake Greg Norman is looking pretty good these days even though he's pretty old, hmmm — Pat Roach (@Roach_O_Cinco_) November 9, 2016

@PGATOUR @MayakobaGolf @SharkGregNorman Greg looks like he's seriously hit the weights, 60 the new 40 — SG (@IanSG) November 9, 2016