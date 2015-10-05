Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017

Menu Close
Extra Spin

Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017

Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Cheyenne Woods: definitely not just Tiger's niece. This time, she returns to the Most Beautiful Women in Golf series with two LPGA seasons under her belt and a new appreciation for the game in her life.
by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Wed Jan. 11, 2017
Welcome to the fourth annual edition of GOLF.com's Most Beautiful Women in Golf, which shines a light on some of the game's most dynamic personalities: LPGA sensations, golf-loving celebrities, TV stars and more.

This year's roster includes pro golfers Cheyenne Woods, Danielle Kang, Belen Mozo and the sister duo of Jessica and Nelly Korda. It also features a trailblazer for the women's game (Jan Stephenson), a former Miss Idaho (Melissa Jones, wife of PGA Tour pro Matt Jones), a golf-mad Miss America winner (Kira Kazantsev) and the gorgeous women of the Crenshaw family. And, of course, Fox Sports golf and NFL reporter Holly Sonders, who is the only woman to appear in all four editions of our franchise.

You can check out a collection of our best photos in our main gallery here, or scroll below to view the individual gallery and video for each woman.

Cheyenne Woods: Photos | Video

Photo:

Melissa Jones: Photos | Video

Photo:

Julie, Katherine, Claire and Anna Riley Crenshaw: Photos | Video

Photo:

Danielle Kang: Photos | Video

Photo:

Holly Sonders: Photos | Video

Photo:

Kira Kazantsev: Photos | Video

Photo:

Jessica and Nelly Korda: Photos | Video

Photo:

Jan Stephenson: Photos | Video

Photo:

Belen Mozo: Photos | Video

Photo:
More From the Web