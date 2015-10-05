Menu Close
Extra Spin

Hippo Crashes Party at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Photo: Richard Heathcote

A hippo walks across the Crocodile River in the Kruger National Park during the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sun Dec. 4, 2016
Install App

Gators, bears, capybaras and monkeys on the golf course -- the game has no shortage of guests in unique locations around the world. But hippos? Now we've seen everything!

The curious beast sidled up to 2016 Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Brandon Stone's group on the final day of play at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa. Stone, who stopped to take in the hippo, didn't seem perturbed despite reports that hippos have aggressive tendencies.

The hippo busied itself by searching for grub on the the riverbed, and the group continued play. No word on whether or not the hippo picked up any errant golf balls, paying homage to beloved children's game Hungry Hungry Hippos.

 

 

Only in South Africa #DunhillChamps

A video posted by European Tour (@europeantour) on Dec 4, 2016 at 3:10am PST

 

