Extra Spin

'Greg Norman's Shark Tank' Is Coming in '17 and You Can Be On It

Photo: Angus Murray

Hurry and apply so you get a chance to be on "Greg Norman's Shark Tank."

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Wed Dec. 7, 2016
If you are an entrepreneur with a sports-minded business that could use a little help, Greg Norman might be your guy.

You read that right.

In conjunction with the University of Miami, "Greg Norman's Shark Tank" is seeking applicants for business ideas to pitch to the 20-time PGA Tour winner and his team. And no, it's not that "Shark Tank."

You can apply online here, and the four finalists selected will get an opportunity to present their plan in a five-minute presentation with Norman and his investor panel on March 25 at the U of M's Sport Industry Conference. A 25-minute Q and A session with Norman and Co. will follow the pitches.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, so hurry and see how Greg Norman can help you!

