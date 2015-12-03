Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Update: Golfer Brutally Attacked Released from Hospital

Photo: Noel Hendrickson
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Nov. 29, 2016 Updated: Thu Dec. 1, 2016
Install App

UPDATE: According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Michael Plumlee, the 27-year-old injured in the attack, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

His mother, Sohnya Suarez-Cope, wrote in a Facebook message that "(Michael) is in a lot of pain from the impact site of his injury and surgery, where they had to put a titanium plate in his head. … I am stressed out, mad and hurt because he is having to go through this pain and I can’t help him. This is going to affect our entire family because we will be caring for him for a long time."

Suarez-Cope said he received 15 stitches in his head after the surgery and has suffered major back bruising. He was taken to the hospital on Friday with a major concussion, skull fracture and two broken ribs following the golf course attack from suspect Kevin Keo Sivilay. A GoFundMe page has been set up here.

***

A Texas man is in critical condition after being attacked with a golf club while finishing a round at Indian Creek Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, last Friday.

Michael Plumlee and three friends were putting out on the 17th hole a day after Thanksgiving when the group behind hit into them. According to local news, Plumlee reacted by throwing the group's balls off the green, prompting one of the men to respond violently in anger.

Suspect Kevin Keo Sivilay swung a club at Plumlee's head repeatedly, even continuing once Plumlee fell to the ground, unconscious. Sivilay tried to make a run for it but was blocked by other golf carts until police arrived.

According to the report, Plumlee has a fractured skull and remains in hospital. Sivilay has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which could fetch him up to 20 years in prison. Plumlee's prognosis is still unclear.

"We don't know long-term what it is going to be like and it concerns me that any of these violent people can be out there free," Plumlee's mother Sohnya Suarez-Cope said. She's calling for police to press charges on the three other friends of Sivilay as well.

More From the Web