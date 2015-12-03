UPDATE: According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Michael Plumlee, the 27-year-old injured in the attack, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

His mother, Sohnya Suarez-Cope, wrote in a Facebook message that "(Michael) is in a lot of pain from the impact site of his injury and surgery, where they had to put a titanium plate in his head. … I am stressed out, mad and hurt because he is having to go through this pain and I can’t help him. This is going to affect our entire family because we will be caring for him for a long time."

Suarez-Cope said he received 15 stitches in his head after the surgery and has suffered major back bruising. He was taken to the hospital on Friday with a major concussion, skull fracture and two broken ribs following the golf course attack from suspect Kevin Keo Sivilay. A GoFundMe page has been set up here.

***

A Texas man is in critical condition after being attacked with a golf club while finishing a round at Indian Creek Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, last Friday.

Michael Plumlee and three friends were putting out on the 17th hole a day after Thanksgiving when the group behind hit into them. According to local news, Plumlee reacted by throwing the group's balls off the green, prompting one of the men to respond violently in anger.

Suspect Kevin Keo Sivilay swung a club at Plumlee's head repeatedly, even continuing once Plumlee fell to the ground, unconscious. Sivilay tried to make a run for it but was blocked by other golf carts until police arrived.

According to the report, Plumlee has a fractured skull and remains in hospital. Sivilay has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which could fetch him up to 20 years in prison. Plumlee's prognosis is still unclear.

"We don't know long-term what it is going to be like and it concerns me that any of these violent people can be out there free," Plumlee's mother Sohnya Suarez-Cope said. She's calling for police to press charges on the three other friends of Sivilay as well.