Gary Player tweeted a response worthy of several flame emojis during Tiger Woods' comeback round today. The Black Knight replied to a post from Daniel Berger, who was eagerly anticipating Woods' return to the course. "Anyone else pumped to see the greatest of all time tee it up today? I know I am," Berger wrote. Player's reply was priceless.

@DanielBerger59 Really? I did not know @jacknicklaus was playing this week. GP — Gary Player (@garyplayer) December 1, 2016

Player also threw some shade at our own Alan Shipnuck. Hey, The Black Knight, who of course received that name for his black attire on the golf course, won nine major titles. He can say what he wants.