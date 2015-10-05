An 83-year-old man is being held in the Sarasota Country jail without bail while awaiting trial for attacking a car salesman with a golf club. And the victim got it all on video.

The alleged attacker's name is Linsey Owens, and he has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon resulting from the incident, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The video picks up after Owens drove by the salesman -- close enough to hit him with his side mirror. Owens moves to the back of his vehicle where he opens the trunk and takes out a golf club before swinging and hitting the salesman.

You can watch for yourself below. [WARNING: Video contains strong language.]