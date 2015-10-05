Flo Rida Plays Golf with Gold Clubs, Balls in 'Zillionaire' Video

Rapper Flo Rida is adding some extra class to his golf gear, playing with gold balls and gold-plated clubs in his new music video for 'Zillionaire,' released this week.

The video envisions all the things Flo Rida could buy if he won the 'zillionaire' jackpot, and how he'd spoil the corner store girl who sold him the winning ticket. In case you're wondering what a zillion dollars will get you, you can count on having enough dough for a full set of plated clubs and a sleeve of solid gold balls. Just don't use them around water hazards or dense forests, in case of wayward shots "in the ayer."

Will the 24k sticks help him go low, low low? Watch the video below to find out.