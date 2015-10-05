Menu Close
Extra Spin

Watch: Tatum Gretzky Wants Nothing to Do With Santa Claus

Photo: 2016 Getty Images
by Extra Spin Wire Service
Posted: Wed Dec. 21, 2016
Santa Claus is coming to town, but that doesn't seem to faze Tatum Gretzky.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky took their toddler to see the jolly ol’ man recently, and the youngster initially seemed excited to meet him (Santa even knew his name!). But once the man in red and white began unpacking his gift, Tatum was out of there.

"Bye," he said, turning and walking the opposite direction. Paulina captured the moment on Snapchat, and despite the curt exit, we're sure Tatum is still on the Nice List. Check out the funny encounter in the video below.

